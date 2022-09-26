Show You Care
Fire damages assisted living facility in North Liberty

Fire is seen at Country View in North Liberty on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.
Fire is seen at Country View in North Liberty on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.(YouNews Submission/Monica Nachtigal)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Sunday afternoon fire caused damage to an assisted living facility in North Liberty, according to officials.

At around 3:45 p.m., the North Liberty Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at Country View, located at 1515 W Penn Street. Crews were able to extinguish the fire. Nobody was injured in the blaze.

More information will be released about the fire on Monday, according to officials.

