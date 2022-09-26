Dubuque woman sells anti-breed ban shirts to give back to rescues and shelters

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman in Dubuque is taking a stand against breed bans, and in doing so she’s giving back to area rescues and shelters.

”We want to focus on behavior over breed,” Stephanie Sanders, Owner of Pupper Mom Apparel, said.

More than 60 towns in Iowa have breed-specific legislation, and many of them ban pit bulls specifically. Cedar Valley Pit Bull Rescue in Waterloo helps find new homes for pit bulls, many times due to breed bans.

”It causes problems for the family you know because this is their family member and for then to be taken a part it’s really hard on the dog because the dog is going where is my family,” Donna Penne, founder of Cedar Valley Pit Bull Rescue, said.

Recently, 10 families in the small town of Keystone were ordered to get rid of their dogs because they were pit bulls or resembled pit bulls. It’s what prompted the owner of Pupper Mom Apparel to create the ‘Iowans Against Breed Bans’ t-shirt.

”Really the goal here is just to reach as many people as possible and kind of unite all the people around that state that believe in this,” Sanders said.

She’s giving a portion of sales to rescues and shelters that help dogs every day. The first check went to Cedar Valley Pit Bull Rescue for $1,086.51.

”It was just awesome and it couldn’t come at a better time because with the economy the way it is you know the vet bills are going up and to get a $1,000 check it just really helps with those vet bills that we have,” Penne said.

Sales from the month of September will go to PAW Fort Madison, and there will be more recipients to come after that. It’s a way to give back and spread a message.

”There’s a lot of people that I’ve kind of bumped into like coworkers and things and they have no idea that breed bans even exist in the state of Iowa so I just want to get the word out to everybody,” Sanders said.

