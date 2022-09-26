Cyclones won’t let their loss against Baylor define them

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State football team moved to 0-1 in conference play after suffering their first loss on the season to Baylor.

The question now, is how do the Cyclones bounce back?

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said he saw a lot of good energy in his team, but badly timed penalties and mental mistakes proved to be impossible to overcome.

“I think from an offense and defensive perspective. there were a lot of good things we were able to do. It’s the detail, it’s the precision and it’s a young team that’s gonna grow from this. I love the way our leadership keeps playing. I love the way that the leadership continues to not look at the scoreboard and just keep playing. I think those things are traits of some of the really good teams that we’ve been fortunate to have,” Campbell said.

The Cyclones turned over the ball twice and were penalized 8 times for nearly 80 yards. After the game, the players were still relatively upbeat, even after a loss. They said Baylor is an elite team and proved to be a good test to see where they stack up at week four of the season.

“We’re really gonna find out what kind of team we have. Losing a game like this, I mean they were the Big 12 Champions last year. So you lose a game like this and have to be able to come back and prepare for another game. If you let this game define you, then we’re not gonna be any good, but if you let it move us in the right direction, we’ll be okay,” junior running back Jirehl Brock said.

Next up for the Cyclones is unbeaten Kansas. Iowa State hasn’t lost to the Jayhawks since 2014.

