Cedar Rapids Catholic church hosts 100th Czech Goulash Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids continued a century-long tradition with the 100th Czech Goulash Day on Sunday.

People were able to get a variety of desserts made by churchgoers.

This event is the church’s largest fundraiser, raising around $20,000.

The money goes towards maintenance and helping keep the church running.

Organizers said it’s inspiring to see the support from the community.

“It feels great, it makes us feel great,” Jum Zachar, with St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, said. “This is our 100th year like I’ve said, so we’ve got a great crowd, lots of excited people, and hopefully we can entertain them and make their day enjoyable.”

Organizers said they plan to keep this event running for years to come.

