Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 15-year-old

LAMONT, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement is asking for help finding a missing teen from rural Buchanan County.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Tosha Ann Kraus was last seen on Sept. 13 at her home in Lamont, Iowa. They say she may have willingly gone with someone she knows who picked her up.

Officials described the teen as 5 feet tall, 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is said to have facial piercings, including her nose and upper lip.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office at 319-334-2567.

Anyone who sees Tosha is asked to contact law enforcement to share as much information as possible, including location, vehicle license plate and clothing description, instead of taking any actions yourself.

