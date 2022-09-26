Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

2nd person charged in toddler’s overdose death in Davenport

Malea Alexis Wilson, 25, of Davenport, faces charges of child endangerment resulting in death,...
Malea Alexis Wilson, 25, of Davenport, faces charges of child endangerment resulting in death, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison; child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; and child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was arrested Friday in connection with the overdose death of her 22-month-old son in October.

Malea Alexis Wilson, 25, faces charges of child endangerment resulting in death, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison; child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; and child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

Bond was set Saturday at $50,000 cash-only. She has a preliminary hearing Oct. 4.

According to arrest affidavits:

At 2:22 a.m. Aug. 7, 2021, Davenport police responded to West 13th and Washington streets for a two-year-old boy wandering alone in the alley.

The back door of the home the child lives at was found to be open. Attempts to contact the residents were unsuccessful so police went inside the home.

Officers saw a gun and a large amount of cash. Wilson and Tyler Allen Michael Akright, also 25, were found on the second floor of the home.

A search of the home turned up more than 28 ounces of marijuana, nearly three ounces of Psilocybin mushrooms and a small amount of cocaine.

Officers also found a cell phone that had a message that Akright was in the process of obtaining Percocet, which police say are known to be mixed or cut with fentanyl. There also were conversations between Wilson and Akright about consuming and selling drugs from the home.

On Oct. 11, police were called to the home for a report of a child not breathing and was pronounced dead.

The case of death was later discovered to be an acute fentanyl intoxication. Wilson and Akright said they were with the boy and his brother the entire day and no one else was with them or at their home.

The boy and the 2-year-old tested positive for cocaine, methamphetamine and THC, according to the affidavits.

Akright was arrested Sept. 16 on child endangerment charges and is being held without bond.

Court records show he waived his right to a preliminary hearing and will be arraigned Oct. 13.

He was charged in connection with the incident in August 2021. Court records show he pleaded guilty to a controlled substance violation charge and was sentenced in March to two years of probation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anora Hill, 12.
Missing Marshalltown girl found safe
National Cattle Congress shut down Saturday night after a string of fights
Sioux City man's 'hairy dog' Frank is rare breed
Sioux City man’s ‘hairy dog’ Frank is rare breed
The football field at Linn-Mar High School in Marion on Wednesday, August 10, 2016. (Marlon...
Police investigating after incidents with students at Linn-Mar football game
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home

Latest News

(Left to Right) Officer Ivan Rossi, Officer Daniel Boesen, and Police Chief Dustin Liston
Iowa City Police Officers awarded ‘Life Saving Commendation’; see their heroic act
Sioux City man who photographed sexual abuse of minor pleads guilty
Smith was sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison.
Two Iowa companies sentenced in wire fraud scheme involving ethanol plant
People can now vote on which name they think would fit best for the giraffe calf that was born...
Voting is in, Blank Park Zoo announces giraffe calf’s name