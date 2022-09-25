Show You Care
Sunny and windy on Sunday

Sunny and windy on Sunday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re waking up to sunshine and temperatures in the 50s across Eastern Iowa this morning. Sunshine will stick around for the entire day, allowing high temperatures to rise into the 70s. However, the biggest story today will be the wind with winds greater than 30 mph possible today. You’ll need to hold onto your hat! Temperatures tonight will be seasonal, cooling into the mid to upper 40s.

A few clouds are possible on Monday with high winds greater than 30+ possible once again. The entire workweek and into next weekend look quiet with clouds and sun. Highs will be in the 60s Monday through Friday with overnight temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We could see the first frost of the season on Tuesday night!

