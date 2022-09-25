Show You Care
Northern Iowa pulls away in 2nd, beats W. Illinois 52-17

University of Northern Iowa Panthers football helmet.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Theo Day threw three touchdowns passes to lead Northern Iowa to its first win of the season, a 52-17 victory over Western Illinois on Saturday.

Day was 23-of-29 passing for 260 yards. He threw a pair of touchdown passes to Desmond Hutson and one to Quan Hampton, each from inside the red zone. Dom Williams and Harrison Bey-Buie each had a short-yardage scoring run and combined for 118 yards rushing on 25 carries for Northern Iowa (1-3, 1-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference).

Clay Bruno threw for 166 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions for Western Illinois (0-4, 0-1). Bruno’s 47-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Reed pulled the Leathernecks to 17-10 early in the third quarter.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

