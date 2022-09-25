National Cattle Congress shut down Saturday night after a string of fights

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A string of fights shut down the National Cattle Congress Fair Saturday night. That’s according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

Police used pepper spray to break up the fights. While reports say witnesses saw fire arms, police say no shots were fired. Later, a youth was shot in a nearby neighborhood. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting was connected with the fair fights. Police say those fights broke out shortly before 10pm Saturday. Officers worked to disburse crowds and the fair was shut down.

After closing down the fair, police were called to the 800 block of Riehl Street around 10:30. Officers said a 12-year-old boy had been shot in the arm. This was about a mile from the fair grounds. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He is expected to recover.

Police are investigating both the shooting and the fights.

