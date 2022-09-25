Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

National Cattle Congress shut down Saturday night after a string of fights

National Cattle Congress shut down Saturday night after a string of fights
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A string of fights shut down the National Cattle Congress Fair Saturday night. That’s according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

Police used pepper spray to break up the fights. While reports say witnesses saw fire arms, police say no shots were fired. Later, a youth was shot in a nearby neighborhood. It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting was connected with the fair fights. Police say those fights broke out shortly before 10pm Saturday. Officers worked to disburse crowds and the fair was shut down.

After closing down the fair, police were called to the 800 block of Riehl Street around 10:30. Officers said a 12-year-old boy had been shot in the arm. This was about a mile from the fair grounds. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He is expected to recover.

Police are investigating both the shooting and the fights.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The football field at Linn-Mar High School in Marion on Wednesday, August 10, 2016. (Marlon...
Police investigating after incidents with students at Linn-Mar football game
FILE — In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters gesture to U.S. Capitol Police in the...
Capitol rioter Doug Jensen found guilty on all charges
Sioux City man's 'hairy dog' Frank is rare breed
Sioux City man’s ‘hairy dog’ Frank is rare breed
Friday Night Lights - Week 5 Scoreboard
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home

Latest News

It was all smiles and waves for Charles City High School students.
Class leads Charles City students to outdoor adventures
Refugees from Iraq see restaurant success in Iowa
Refugees from Iraq see restaurant success in Iowa
Hundreds show support for Iowa couple hurt in hot air balloon crash
Hundreds show support for Iowa couple hurt in hot air balloon crash
Sunny and windy on Sunday
Sunny and windy on Sunday