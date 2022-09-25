Show You Care
Marshalltown Police seeking missing girl

Anora Hill, 12.
Anora Hill, 12.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Marshalltown are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl.

Anora Hill, 12, was last seen in the downtown area leaving the annual Oktemberfest festival at around 5:45 p.m. She was last known to be wearing a black cutoff hoodie, black pants, and glasses with pink frames.

Hill has dirty blonde hair with blue tips.

Anybody with information is urged to contact Marshalltown Police at (641) 754-5725. In an emergency, call 911.

