Dubuque activists rally against gun rights measure

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Activists gathered at the Dream Center Playground in Dubuque Saturday to rally against a proposed amendment to Iowa’s constitution regarding guns.

About 50 people were at the rally to share their stories and voice their opposition to Public Measure One, which will be on the ballot November 8.

If passed, the measure would add the following to the Constitution to the State of Iowa:

The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.

Tim Moothart, president of the Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence, said that phrase, “strict scrutiny,” is part of what has him alarmed. He described strict scrutiny as a requirement for “the legal system to use that higher level of jurisdiction to decide whether to support a case or not.”

The Free Speech Center from Middle Tennessee State University defines strict scrutiny as “the highest form of judicial review that courts use to evaluate the constitutionality of laws, regulations or other governmental policies under legal challenge.” The site goes on to say “As Justice David Souter famously wrote in his dissenting opinion in Alameda Books v. City of Los Angeles (2002), ‘Strict scrutiny leaves few survivors.’ This means when a court evaluates a law using strict scrutiny, the court will usually strike down the law.”

The rally wasn’t just about legal details, though. Kate Parks was one of the speakers Saturday, getting up to the microphone to share how gun violence has impacted her life.

“On July 10 this summer, my husband Todd and I took our two kids to the Maquoketa Caves State Park for the first time,” Parks said.

“On July 22, I shared the news story about the murders at the Caves with my husband. I texted it to him, because it was so shocking. We had just been there 12 days before that,” Parks said. “And then hours later we learned the devastating news that the victims were my husband’s cousins and their six-year-old daughter.”

Tyler and Sarah Schmidt and 6-year-old Lula Schmidt were the victims killed at Maquoketa Cave State Park. Arlo, 9, was also camping with his family but he survived.

“It was yet another reminder that we live in a country where violence can happen anywhere,” Parks said.

About the proposed amendment, Parks said, “If it can happen there, to just, you know, this awesome family who’s just like everyone else, like, what makes us think it wouldn’t happen to someone else? So if we can stop that, we should.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.