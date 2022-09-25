Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Dubuque activists rally against gun rights measure

KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne was in Dubuque on Saturday, she spoke to activists rallying against Public Measure number one.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Activists gathered at the Dream Center Playground in Dubuque Saturday to rally against a proposed amendment to Iowa’s constitution regarding guns.

About 50 people were at the rally to share their stories and voice their opposition to Public Measure One, which will be on the ballot November 8.

If passed, the measure would add the following to the Constitution to the State of Iowa:

The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.

Measure on Nov. 8 ballot

Tim Moothart, president of the Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence, said that phrase, “strict scrutiny,” is part of what has him alarmed. He described strict scrutiny as a requirement for “the legal system to use that higher level of jurisdiction to decide whether to support a case or not.”

The Free Speech Center from Middle Tennessee State University defines strict scrutiny as “the highest form of judicial review that courts use to evaluate the constitutionality of laws, regulations or other governmental policies under legal challenge.” The site goes on to say “As Justice David Souter famously wrote in his dissenting opinion in Alameda Books v. City of Los Angeles (2002), ‘Strict scrutiny leaves few survivors.’ This means when a court evaluates a law using strict scrutiny, the court will usually strike down the law.”

The rally wasn’t just about legal details, though. Kate Parks was one of the speakers Saturday, getting up to the microphone to share how gun violence has impacted her life.

“On July 10 this summer, my husband Todd and I took our two kids to the Maquoketa Caves State Park for the first time,” Parks said.

“On July 22, I shared the news story about the murders at the Caves with my husband. I texted it to him, because it was so shocking. We had just been there 12 days before that,” Parks said. “And then hours later we learned the devastating news that the victims were my husband’s cousins and their six-year-old daughter.”

Tyler and Sarah Schmidt and 6-year-old Lula Schmidt were the victims killed at Maquoketa Cave State Park. Arlo, 9, was also camping with his family but he survived.

“It was yet another reminder that we live in a country where violence can happen anywhere,” Parks said.

About the proposed amendment, Parks said, “If it can happen there, to just, you know, this awesome family who’s just like everyone else, like, what makes us think it wouldn’t happen to someone else? So if we can stop that, we should.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters gesture to U.S. Capitol Police in the...
Capitol rioter Doug Jensen found guilty on all charges
The owner of Joensy’s Restaurant in Center Point announced the restaurant will close on Oct. 15.
Joensy’s Restaurant in Center Point to close in October
The Iowa River
Human remains found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric man
Friday Night Lights - Week 5 Scoreboard
Firefighters responded to a fire at a commercial building in the Newbo neighborhood of...
Commercial building fire in Cedar Rapids forces restaurant evacuation

Latest News

Hunting and Fishing Day.
Marion residents are excited about Marion Square restoration plans
Anora Hill, 12.
Marshalltown Police seeking missing girl
Iowa State falls to No. 17 Baylor 31-24
Iowa State falls to No. 17 Baylor 31-24
Vote no on Public Measure 1.
Dubuque group rallies against November pro-gun ballot measure