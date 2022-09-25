Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

3 wounded in shooting at amusement park in Pennsylvania

A law enforcement officer walks past an EMS crew on the scene at Kennywood Park, an amusement...
A law enforcement officer walks past an EMS crew on the scene at Kennywood Park, an amusement park in West Mifflin, Pa., early Sunday, Sept 25, 2022. Pennsylvania police and first responders have descended on the amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh following reports of shots fired inside the attraction, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

West Mifflin, Pa. (AP) — Three people, including two teenagers, were wounded by gunfire late Saturday at an amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival.

Allegheny County police said a 39-year-old man and two 15-year-old boys sustained leg wounds in the gunfire shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday at Kennywood Park in West Mifflin.

The man was treated and released and the two youths are listed as stable.

Authorities say an argument between two groups of teenagers prompted the shooting by a suspect described as a male wearing a mask and black hoodie.

Kennywood was celebrating the first night of its Phantom Fall Fest, scheduled to run through Oct. 16.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The football field at Linn-Mar High School in Marion on Wednesday, August 10, 2016. (Marlon...
Police investigating after incidents with students at Linn-Mar football game
FILE — In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters gesture to U.S. Capitol Police in the...
Capitol rioter Doug Jensen found guilty on all charges
Sioux City man's 'hairy dog' Frank is rare breed
Sioux City man’s ‘hairy dog’ Frank is rare breed
Friday Night Lights - Week 5 Scoreboard
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home

Latest News

It was all smiles and waves for Charles City High School students.
Class leads Charles City students to outdoor adventures
Refugees from Iraq see restaurant success in Iowa
Refugees from Iraq see restaurant success in Iowa
Hundreds show support for Iowa couple hurt in hot air balloon crash
Hundreds show support for Iowa couple hurt in hot air balloon crash
FILE - American rapper Post Malone performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de...
Post Malone, experiencing ‘stabbing pain,’ postpones show
National Cattle Congress shut down Saturday night after a string of fights
National Cattle Congress shut down Saturday night after a string of fights