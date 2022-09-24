Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Wind picks up to finish off the weekend

Clouds eventually clear, but winds pick up on Sunday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front moves through tonight, leading to a cooling trend through the middle of the week.

A few sprinkles or light showers are possible Saturday evening as a deck of clouds moves through. However, skies gradually turn clearer overnight into Sunday, and winds increase to wrap up the weekend, too. Gusts could exceed 30 mph both Sunday and Monday.

The weather remains quiet as temperatures slide into the low to mid 60s for highs by midweek, with overnight lows that could dip into the upper 30s for some by Wednesday and Thursday morning. Then, a slow warming trend toward the following weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters gesture to U.S. Capitol Police in the...
Capitol rioter Doug Jensen found guilty on all charges
The owner of Joensy’s Restaurant in Center Point announced the restaurant will close on Oct. 15.
Joensy’s Restaurant in Center Point to close in October
The Iowa River
Human remains found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric man
Friday Night Lights - Week 5 Scoreboard
Noreen Bush has submitted her resignation as Superintendent to the Cedar Rapids Community...
Noreen Bush resigning as Cedar Rapids schools Superintendent

Latest News

Windy weather is expected on Sunday.
First Alert Forecast
A misty morning followed by a warmer afternoon
A misty morning, followed by a warmer afternoon
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier brings the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Morning, September 24
A few showers are still possible on Friday evening during this week's Friday Night Lights games.
Light shower possible this evening, nicer weekend follows