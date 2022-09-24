Wind picks up to finish off the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front moves through tonight, leading to a cooling trend through the middle of the week.

A few sprinkles or light showers are possible Saturday evening as a deck of clouds moves through. However, skies gradually turn clearer overnight into Sunday, and winds increase to wrap up the weekend, too. Gusts could exceed 30 mph both Sunday and Monday.

The weather remains quiet as temperatures slide into the low to mid 60s for highs by midweek, with overnight lows that could dip into the upper 30s for some by Wednesday and Thursday morning. Then, a slow warming trend toward the following weekend.

