CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emily Schrad interviewed Emma Nemecek, one of the organizers of Asian Fest.

Asian Fest is at NewBo City Market on Saturday, September 24th from 12:00 p.m. until 8 p.m. The event includes local food vendors, a kid zone, live performances, and a fashion show.

