Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

As Ukraine worries UN, some leaders rue what’s pushed aside

As Ukraine worries UN, some leaders rue what's pushed aside
As Ukraine worries UN, some leaders rue what's pushed aside(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — In speech after speech, world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly are spotlighting Russia’s war in Ukraine. A few are prodding the world not to forget everything else.

While no one is dismissing the importance of the conflict, some comments quietly speak to some unease about the international community’s absorption in Ukraine. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, for one, says the ongoing war in Ukraine is making it more difficult to tackle other longstanding issues including inequality, nuclear disarmament and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of Joensy’s Restaurant in Center Point announced the restaurant will close on Oct. 15.
Joensy’s Restaurant in Center Point to close in October
The Iowa River
Human remains found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric man
FILE — In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters gesture to U.S. Capitol Police in the...
Capitol rioter Doug Jensen found guilty on all charges
Friday Night Lights - Week 5 Scoreboard
Noreen Bush has submitted her resignation as Superintendent to the Cedar Rapids Community...
Noreen Bush resigning as Cedar Rapids schools Superintendent

Latest News

Saxophonist Pharoah Sanders performs on day 1 of the Arroyo Seco Music Festival on Saturday,...
Pharoah Sanders, influential jazz saxophonist, dies at 81
Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on an AP Calculus AB exam.
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam
Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General...
China underscores commitment to Taiwan, warns interlopers
Three chimpanzees were abducted from a Congo animal sanctuary and the kidnappers are demanding...
3 baby chimps abducted from animal sanctuary; abductors demanding ransom money