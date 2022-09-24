Show You Care
Puerto Ricans seething over lack of power days after Fiona
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Half of Puerto Rico is without power more than five days after Hurricane Fiona struck the U.S. territory — including an entire town where not a single work crew has arrived. Many people are angry and incredulous, and calls are growing to oust the island’s private electricity transmission company.

At the same time, fuel disruptions are worsening the situation, forcing grocery stores, gas stations and other businesses to close because there is no diesel for generators. Many Puerto Ricans are questioning why it is taking so long to restore power since that Fiona was a Category 1 storm that did not affect the entire island, and whose rain — not wind — inflicted the greatest damage.

