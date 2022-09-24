Police investigating after incidents with students at Linn-Mar football game

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Marion notified the public on Saturday of apparent rumors involving weapons at a high school football game on Friday night.

The Marion Police Department, in a post on the agency’s Facebook page, said that it was following up on social media posts about, and incidents at, Linn-Mar High School’s football game on Friday evening. Officials said that police dealt with three incidents with students at the game, some of which involved reports of weapons.

One of the incidents, according to police, included a student that had said he was armed with a gun. The student later admitted that he did not have a gun, saying that he had made the claim because he was afraid for his safety. Police confirmed he did not possess a weapon and ejected him from the stadium. School officials were notified about the incident.

Another report of a student concealing a weapon at the game was received by police, but officials were unable to make contact with that student.

Police said that no gunshots were fired during the game, nor were they able to confirm that any firearms were present.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.