Police arrest Cedar Rapids woman on charges stemming from mistrial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police have arrested a woman associated with an August 2022 mistrial on charges of perjury and fraudulent practices.

A district judge declared a mistrial in a case involving a man charged with possessing a firearm as a felon after the Attorney notified the judge that one of the jurors was an associate of the man on trial. Officers testifying during the trial recognized the juror as 23-year-old Nakia Long and made the attorney aware of their association.

During the jury selection process, the judge had asked the panel of jury members if anyone knew the defendant. No one on the panel, including Long, indicated they knew the defendant. In addition to not divulging she knew the defendant after taking the oath, it was found that she substantially understated her criminal convictions on the jury panel questionnaire.

Long was charged with Perjury and Fraudulent Practices. The investigation is ongoing.

