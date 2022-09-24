Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Police arrest Cedar Rapids woman on charges stemming from mistrial

Long was charged with Perjury and Fraudulent Practices.
Long was charged with Perjury and Fraudulent Practices.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police have arrested a woman associated with an August 2022 mistrial on charges of perjury and fraudulent practices.

A district judge declared a mistrial in a case involving a man charged with possessing a firearm as a felon after the Attorney notified the judge that one of the jurors was an associate of the man on trial. Officers testifying during the trial recognized the juror as 23-year-old Nakia Long and made the attorney aware of their association.

During the jury selection process, the judge had asked the panel of jury members if anyone knew the defendant. No one on the panel, including Long, indicated they knew the defendant. In addition to not divulging she knew the defendant after taking the oath, it was found that she substantially understated her criminal convictions on the jury panel questionnaire.

Long was charged with Perjury and Fraudulent Practices. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa River
Human remains found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric man
Noreen Bush has submitted her resignation as Superintendent to the Cedar Rapids Community...
Noreen Bush resigning as Cedar Rapids schools Superintendent
Nordstrom
Nordstrom takes ‘poison pill’ measure to avoid take over after announcing layoffs in Cedar Rapids
Tory Taylor
Tory Taylor’s family experiences American football for the first time in Iowa City
The owner of Joensy’s Restaurant in Center Point announced the restaurant will close on Oct. 15.
Joensy’s Restaurant in Center Point to close in October

Latest News

Friday Night Lights - Week 5 Scoreboard
Iowa City Climate Action hosts third annual Climate Fest
Iowa City Climate Action hosts third annual Climate Fest
Iowa City Climate Action hosts third annual Climate Fest
Iowa City Climate Action hosts third annual Climate Fest
i9 Fact Checker: Ad attempts to tie political donations to policy decisions
i9 Fact Checker: Ad attempts to tie political donations to policy decisions