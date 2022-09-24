Show You Care
A misty morning, followed by a warmer afternoon

By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re waking up to clouds across Eastern Iowa along with temperatures in the 50s. Clouds are forecasted to clear out by the early afternoon. The sunshine will help temperatures rise into the 70s this afternoon. However, clouds will likely return by the mid to late afternoon. It will also be a bit breezy today with winds higher than 20 possible at times. Overnight, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures dropping into the 50s. Sunday we’ll see a mostly sunny sky with highs in the 70s.

The long-term forecast looks dry through the workweek and into next weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s.

