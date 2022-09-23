Soft opening date set for Marion Public Library

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The new Marion Public Library is set for a “soft” opening on Nov. 15.

It comes more than two years after the project’s groundbreaking.

The Library Board of Trustees voted on the date for the soft opening, but said work still needs to be done on things like railings, access and security.

An official grand opening will be set for a later date.

