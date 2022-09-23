Plans for nearly $7 million overhaul of Marion City Square Park approved

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion City Council voted to approve plans for a $6.8 million overhaul of Marion City Square Park that was damaged in the 2020 derecho.

The initial plans include an ice skating loop for the winter months that will be able to accommodate up to 200 people, along with a holiday tree location.

The plans also include shade structures, streams, a sculpture, and plant beds.

The city also plans to renovate the train depot building to include restrooms, a rentable space and storage and equipment areas.

There will also be a warming area beneath the Depot’s overhang during the months the ice-skating loop is installed.

The plans also include areas for temporary stages to host events.

Construction could begin as soon as next summer.

The Marion City Council voted to approve plans for a $6.8 million overhaul of Marion City Square Park that was damaged in the 2020 derecho. (City of Marion)

The Marion City Council voted to approve plans for a $6.8 million overhaul of Marion City Square Park that was damaged in the 2020 derecho. (City of Marion)

The Marion City Council voted to approve plans for a $6.8 million overhaul of Marion City Square Park that was damaged in the 2020 derecho. (City of Marion)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.