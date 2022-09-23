Parents get a chance to ask questions about CRSD’s new magnet school, City View

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, parents had the chance to speak with Cedar Rapids School Leaders about the newest high school, City View.

Principal Dan DeVore said City View would be an Iowa Big school, and learning would be focused on hands-on experiences.

“We want to learn how different this school will be different from traditional learning,” said Janelle Karau, a Taft Middle School mother.

Karau was thinking about enrolling her daughter, Lily, into the new school because of the idea of seeing partnerships with downtown companies to receive that hands-on experience.

“I haven’t really liked the curriculum of the school,” said Lily.

DeVore said it was partnering with Iowa Big. Grades would be a thing of the past so they can focus on competency instead. DeVore said the focus wasn’t just to attract Cedar Rapids students who use open enrollment to learn outside of the district or trade school students who may avoid a high school classroom, but any student willing to learn.

“Cedar Rapids students are the biggest focus, and other kids that want to be a part of it as well,” said DeVore.

He said it was a way to give 200 freshman and sophomore students a different way to learn: allowing them a new way toward their future.

“Wanted more of a community environment opportunity,” said Karau. “It will give her a chance to better learn her teachers and other class members.”

