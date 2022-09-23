Marion’s Jedidiah Osgood and Kennedy’s Miles Wilson break course record at Seminole Valley

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jedediah Osgood won in a school record 15.02 seconds.

Osgood finished ahead of Miles Wilson, at 15.08 seconds, both runners beating the course record.

“Two weeks ago Miles beat me, being able to not get dropped and actually pull out a victory was pretty exciting,” said Osgood. “(My) over the moon goal (is) I wanted to break 15, so this race being two seconds off was really just a confidence booster.”

Clear Creek-Amana’s Haidyn Barker won the girls’ meet in 19.01 seconds, a personal best. Barker was ahead of Kylie Daily from Davenport West and Rachel Adamson from Linn-Mar.

