Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Marion’s Jedidiah Osgood and Kennedy’s Miles Wilson break course record at Seminole Valley

By Jack Lido
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jedediah Osgood won in a school record 15.02 seconds.

Osgood finished ahead of Miles Wilson, at 15.08 seconds, both runners beating the course record.

“Two weeks ago Miles beat me, being able to not get dropped and actually pull out a victory was pretty exciting,” said Osgood. “(My) over the moon goal (is) I wanted to break 15, so this race being two seconds off was really just a confidence booster.”

Clear Creek-Amana’s Haidyn Barker won the girls’ meet in 19.01 seconds, a personal best. Barker was ahead of Kylie Daily from Davenport West and Rachel Adamson from Linn-Mar.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa River
Human remains found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric man
Washington Co. families upset after seniors punished for Homecoming prank
Washington Co. families upset after seniors punished for Homecoming prank
Tensions were running high during the high school football game between Iowa City City High...
Aggression at City High, Dowling football game under review
Noreen Bush has submitted her resignation as Superintendent to the Cedar Rapids Community...
Noreen Bush resigning as Cedar Rapids schools Superintendent
Tory Taylor
Tory Taylor’s family experiences American football for the first time in Iowa City

Latest News

Athlete of the Week: Avery Van Hook
Athlete of the Week: Avery Van Hook
DNH’s Harms reaches 1,000 career wins, Petersen twins commit to play in college
DNH’s Harms reaches 1,000 career wins, Petersen twins commit to play in college
Tory Taylor
Tory Taylor’s family experiences American football for the first time in Iowa City
John's Great Outdoors: State duck calling delights the ears
John’s Great Outdoors: State duck calling delights the ears