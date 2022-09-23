Show You Care
Marion police asking for public help to update camera database

By Ethan Stein
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Police Department is asking for the public to fill out an online forum if they own security cameras outside.

The department wants to update its database of cameras, which police say allows it to solve crimes and missing person cases quicker. The police doesn’t receive direct access to security camera video if somebody registers their camera online.

Officer Tom Daubs, who is a spokesperson for the Marion Police, said the department used cameras to catch suspects, police said, spray painted antisemitic and racist messages. He said the department uses the database as an investigative tool from time to time.

“We’re just trying to connect those dots and add pieces to the puzzle,” Daubs said.

