Man wanted by US Marshals arrested after car chase with police in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man police say is wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s Office and the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was arrested in Cedar Rapids after a car chase with police on Thursday evening.

In a press release, police said 33-year-old Andre Corbett was arrested for multiple traffic and child endangerment violations.

The car chase started just before 7:30 p.m. when police tried to stop a white SUV in the 900 block of 15th Avenue Southwest. That’s when police said the driver, later identified as Corbett, drove away.

The chase went through part of the city’s southwest side before ending near the 300 block of 6th Avenue Southwest. Police said there was a woman and four children in the vehicle.

Corbett faces interference with official acts, operation without registration, fraudulent use of registration, eluding, four counts of child endangerment, two counts of child restraint device and several other traffic related charges.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office’s website lists Corbett as being wanted for eluding.

