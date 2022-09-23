Light shower possible this evening, nicer weekend follows

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We replace the gray and showery weather of today with much more sunshine going forward.

Some showers remain possible through the night as lows drop into the upper 40s and low 50s. A southerly breeze and sun push highs on Saturday back into the mid and upper 70s for most. Winds become even a bit stronger on Sunday from the northwest, starting a cooling trend that continues until the middle of the week.

No precipitation is expected beyond tonight’s shower chance.

