Joensy’s Restaurant in Center Point to close in October

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of Joensy’s Restaurant in Center Point announced the restaurant will close on Oct. 15.

The owner told TV9 he’s closing the restaurant for medical reasons, but he said if he can sell the restaurant to a new owner, it can remain open. Otherwise, the restaurant will have to close next month.

In a Facebook post, the owner announced an auction to sell the restaurant’s equipment.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.