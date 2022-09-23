Show You Care
Joensy’s Restaurant in Center Point to close in October

The owner of Joensy’s Restaurant in Center Point announced the restaurant will close on Oct. 15.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of Joensy’s Restaurant in Center Point announced the restaurant will close on Oct. 15.

The owner told TV9 he’s closing the restaurant for medical reasons, but he said if he can sell the restaurant to a new owner, it can remain open. Otherwise, the restaurant will have to close next month.

In a Facebook post, the owner announced an auction to sell the restaurant’s equipment.

