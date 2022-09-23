Iowa City Climate Action hosts third annual Climate Fest

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Iowa City are celebrating their progress in going green, while also discussing ways to continue those improvements. It’s part of a climate action plan the city kicked off about four years ago.

Leaders with Iowa City Climate Action are taking this part of the 4-day-long festival to recruit even more people to do their part in this year’s phase of the plan.

There are two main goals within this plan. The first is to reduce emissions by 45% by the year 2030.

During Friday evening’s event, their plan is to get even more residents to commit to do their part to reduce emissions by writing it down and hanging it up on this wall.

To put it into perspective, the plan as a whole has three phases to make sure they are successful in their efforts.

”Phase 1 were actions that could be implemented immediately at the time that the plan was put into place. Phase 2 are things that are being implemented last year this year and next year,” said Climate Action Coordinator Sarah Gardner.

Leaders say phase 2 is all about giving the community the supplies needed to be more green.

For example, they recently launched a program to cover The cost of charging stations for electrical vehicles inside apartment buildings and condos.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.