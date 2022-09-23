Grow Solar Linn + Johnson Counties receives 2022 ISAC Excellence in Action Award

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A collaboration project among two eastern Iowa counties has been announced as a recipient of the Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) Excellence in Action Award.

Grow Solar Linn + Johnson is an organization that seeks to educate the public about solar energy and makes adding clean energy arrays more affordable to homeowners.

Their efforts have resulted in nearly 450 individuals from both rural and urban areas participating in Solar Power Hour learning opportunities and 64 property owners have added a total of 557 kW of solar power.

ISAC also commended the Grow Solar Linn + Johnson project for showing the power of coordination and collaboration across county lines to address community needs and desires.

