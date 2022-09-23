DNH’s Harms reaches 1,000 career wins, Petersen twins commit to play in college

DIKE, Iowa (KCRG) - In her 20th season as the Dike-New Hartford volleyball head coach, Diane Harms has led 8 Wolverine volleyball teams to state titles. Over the weekend, she recorded her 1,000th career victory at DNH’s home tournament.

“It’s a lot of time in the gym. It’s a lot of people that I’ve had the opportunity to coach and coach with, be mentored by,” Harms said. “When you think about it, it’s pretty overwhelming.”

Watching her reach that milestone was special for her players.

“That’s awesome for coach to get that. It’s not normal either. Having her as a coach since fourth grade, has been awesome. Then, when I was in the stands when I was younger, seeing all the people she’s coached and impacted their lives is just awesome,” Jadyn Petersen said.

“Seeing all the hard work she has put in over the years and to be a part of something so special, to have her have that goal and that commitment, is just truly good to be a part of,” Payton Petersen said.

Harms is just the second coach to lead the Wolverines program. Although she’s quick to credit those around her for her success, many of her players have gone on to play in college and even coach.

“We have had a lot of players go onto that next level. It’s so great when they go on and they get to try to achieve their goals and dreams at the next level and compete there,” said Harms. “Some of them have gotten back into coaching. Two of my assistant coaches right now are previous players who went on and now, they’re coming back and they want to get into coaching. So that’s really special,” she added.

Two of the latest college commitments from the Wolverines are juniors Jadyn and Payton Petersen. Jadyn will follow in the footsteps of her sister Baylee and play for her mom Bobbi at the University of Northern Iowa.

“They’re like a gritty program. I know the ins and outs of it kind of, but not from an inside perspective, just watching from the outside That’s just where I wanted to be,” Jadyn said.

Her sister Payton’s path is similar to their sister Sydney who played at Texas, before joining the Panthers as a graduate transfer. Earlier this week Payton, committed to the University of Louisville, who ranks second in the country.

“They’re definitely on a very high track right now, which is very exciting. The coaching staff there is awesome, the culture is so amazing. I think it’s some what like DNH, so with the opportunity like that, I couldn’t turn it down,” Payton said.

It will be different for the younger set of Petersen twins to play on different teams.

“We do everything together currently. For her to go spread her wings and for me to go spread mine, is going to be something exciting,” Payton added.

They still have time together left on the court as DNH who sits 23-1 overall, looks to three-peat as Class 2A state champions.

