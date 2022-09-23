Commercial building fire in Cedar Rapids forces restaurant evacuation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire at a commercial building in the Newbo area in Cedar Rapids forced the evacuation of the Chrome Horse restaurant on Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the building in the 1000 block of third street just after 5:30 p.m.

Crews said they found a light fixture on fire on the second floor of the building. Chrome Horse is located on the first floor and was evacuated during the fire.

The restaurant was later allowed to resume business.

No injuries were reported.

