Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Clouds build today, a few showers possible

Clouds will slowly build today, leading to a chance of scattered showers this afternoon and evening.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on cooler temperatures today as clouds continue to build. There’s a weak front moving into the area this afternoon and tonight which may generate a few light showers. No lightning is expected with any of this activity and we should see totals of just a few hundredths of an inch for most. This weekend, dry weather is anticipated with highs into the 70s. One thing to watch for will be increasing wind and we’ll probably have northwest gusts of 30+ mph going into Sunday and Monday. All of next week continues to look dry and quiet as the southeast U.S. looks to be impacted by incoming tropical weather. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa River
Human remains found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric man
Noreen Bush has submitted her resignation as Superintendent to the Cedar Rapids Community...
Noreen Bush resigning as Cedar Rapids schools Superintendent
Nordstrom
Nordstrom takes ‘poison pill’ measure to avoid take over after announcing layoffs in Cedar Rapids
Tory Taylor
Tory Taylor’s family experiences American football for the first time in Iowa City
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Friday, September 23rd, 2022
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Evening, September 22
First Alert Forecast
Fine for Fall
Meteorologist Jan Ryherd participated in the Celebrity Cow Milking Competition at the National...
Meteorologist Jan Ryherd Milks a Cow