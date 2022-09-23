Clouds build today, a few showers possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on cooler temperatures today as clouds continue to build. There’s a weak front moving into the area this afternoon and tonight which may generate a few light showers. No lightning is expected with any of this activity and we should see totals of just a few hundredths of an inch for most. This weekend, dry weather is anticipated with highs into the 70s. One thing to watch for will be increasing wind and we’ll probably have northwest gusts of 30+ mph going into Sunday and Monday. All of next week continues to look dry and quiet as the southeast U.S. looks to be impacted by incoming tropical weather. Have a great weekend!

