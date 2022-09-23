Cedar Rapids veteran receives Purple Heart

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Vietnam veteran was awarded the Purple Heart on Friday after years of working to receive proper recognition for his service.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley presented the award and provided Clark assistance to officially document his combat-related wound.

“It is always an honor to present military awards to brave men and women who served our country. David Clark’s courage to put his life on the line in defense of our nation’s freedom during the Vietnam War deserves proper recognition. As a nation, we owe Mr. Clark a debt of gratitude,” Grassley said.

Clark also received the Valorous Unit Award and Vietnam Service Medal with three bronze service stars.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.