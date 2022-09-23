Show You Care
Cedar Rapids veteran receives Purple Heart

Cedar Rapids resident David Clark receives the Purple Heart
Cedar Rapids resident David Clark receives the Purple Heart(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Vietnam veteran was awarded the Purple Heart on Friday after years of working to receive proper recognition for his service.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley presented the award and provided Clark assistance to officially document his combat-related wound.

“It is always an honor to present military awards to brave men and women who served our country. David Clark’s courage to put his life on the line in defense of our nation’s freedom during the Vietnam War deserves proper recognition. As a nation, we owe Mr. Clark a debt of gratitude,” Grassley said.

Clark also received the Valorous Unit Award and Vietnam Service Medal with three bronze service stars.

