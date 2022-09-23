Cedar Rapids man arrested on sexual abuse charges

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday morning at approximately 9:18 am, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Tama Street SE for a report of a victim being held against their will.

Responding officers located the female victim who reported that she was held against her will by a male individual with a knife and that she was sexually assaulted.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical attention.

The male was identified as 41-year-old Nelson Brocks. He was located and following an investigation, arrested.

Brocks was charged with Sexual Abuse in the 2nd Degree, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Obstruction of Emergency Communications.

The investigation is ongoing.

