Cedar Falls Public Safety partners with the ‘Pink Patch Project’

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Public Safety is joining ‘The Pink Patch Project’ once again to support breast cancer awareness this October.

The Pink Patch Project is a collaborative effort among more than 390 public safety agencies across the country to raise awareness and funds for those affected by breast cancer. The Public Safety Department will be selling pink patches to the community with all of the proceeds being donated to the ‘Beyond Pink TEAM.’

Members of the Public Safety team can choose to wear pink patches on their regular uniform through the end of October. The patches are intended to open lines of communication between citizens and encourage discussion about the importance of early detection and treatment in the ongoing fight against the disease.

Patches can be purchased for $10 at the Public Safety building (4600 South Main Street) as well as City Hall (220 Clay Street). They will also be available at a wide variety of community events throughout October.

