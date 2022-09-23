Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Capitol rioter Doug Jensen found guilty on all charges

FILE — In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters gesture to U.S. Capitol Police in the...
FILE — In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters gesture to U.S. Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington. Doug Jensen, an Iowa man at center, was jailed early Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 on federal charges, including trespassing and disorderly conduct counts, for his alleged role in the Capitol riot. Jensen, 41, of Des Moines, was being held without bond at the Polk County Jail and county sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Evans said he didn’t know if Jensen had an attorney.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowan who was one of the first rioters to enter the Capitol on January 6th, 2021, was found guilty on all seven criminal counts Friday.

Douglas Jensen had a folding knife in his pocket and was wearing a T-shirt expressing his adherence to the QAnon conspiracy theory when he joined the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. One of the videos that went viral after the siege captured Jensen at the front of the crowd that followed Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman up the stairs.

“The defendant wasn’t just leading the mob. He was weaponizing it,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Hava Mirell said during closing arguments for Jensen’s trial. “He knew he had the numbers, and he was willing to use them.”

More than 870 people have been charged with federal crimes for their conduct on Jan. 6. Approximately 400 of them have pleaded guilty.

The jury found Jensen guilty of all seven charges. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 16.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa River
Human remains found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric man
Noreen Bush has submitted her resignation as Superintendent to the Cedar Rapids Community...
Noreen Bush resigning as Cedar Rapids schools Superintendent
Nordstrom
Nordstrom takes ‘poison pill’ measure to avoid take over after announcing layoffs in Cedar Rapids
Tory Taylor
Tory Taylor’s family experiences American football for the first time in Iowa City
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver

Latest News

Interest rates
Rising interest rates hope to stifle inflation
Bad sports behavior
Iowa High School Athletic Association speaks out on bad sports behavior
Marion City Square
Marion moves forward with city square plans
Anamosa Prison
Worker hurt after attack at Anamosa State Penitentiary
Iowa nursing homes close
Two Iowa nursing homes run by "Good Samaritan Society" are closing