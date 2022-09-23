Anamosa State Penitentiary officer assaulted by inmate

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - An Anamosa State Penitentiary correctional officer is recovering after being attacked by an inmate on Thursday.

In a press release, the Iowa Department of Corrections said it was an unprovoked attack that happened at about 7:30 p.m.

The officer was working in one of the facility’s living units when the inmate approached and began striking him, according to officials.

The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Law enforcement has not released the name of the inmate or the officer involved.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.