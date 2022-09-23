Show You Care
Anamosa State Penitentiary officer assaulted by inmate

State lawmakers want Governor Kim Reynolds to take immediate action to improve safety at the...
State lawmakers want Governor Kim Reynolds to take immediate action to improve safety at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - An Anamosa State Penitentiary correctional officer is recovering after being attacked by an inmate on Thursday.

In a press release, the Iowa Department of Corrections said it was an unprovoked attack that happened at about 7:30 p.m.

The officer was working in one of the facility’s living units when the inmate approached and began striking him, according to officials.

The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Law enforcement has not released the name of the inmate or the officer involved.

The incident is under investigation.

