Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Jury sent home; Alex Jones testimony to continue next week

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Lawyers in the Connecticut defamation trial of Alex Jones have agreed not to return him to the stand until next week after a contentious day of testimony Thursday about his promotion of the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax.

The judge sent jurors home at midday.

Jones was found liable last year by default, and a six-member jury is now deciding how much Jones and Free Speech Systems, parent of Jones’ Infowars media platforms, should pay the families for defaming them and intentionally inflicting emotional distress.

Jones has called the judge in the case a tyrant and said on the stand Thursday that he was done apologizing.

The family of Sandy Hook victims gave testimony in the trial against Alex Jones. (Source: CNN/GETTY IMAGES/AP IMAGES/INFOWARS/POOL VIA WFSB/RICHMAN FAMILY)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa River
Human remains found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric man
Noreen Bush has submitted her resignation as Superintendent to the Cedar Rapids Community...
Noreen Bush resigning as Cedar Rapids schools Superintendent
Nordstrom
Nordstrom takes ‘poison pill’ measure to avoid take over after announcing layoffs in Cedar Rapids
Tory Taylor
Tory Taylor’s family experiences American football for the first time in Iowa City
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver

Latest News

In a three-hour span, Corey Simon's car was stolen twice in Chicago. (WLS/COREY SIMON/CNN)
Man’s vehicle stolen twice in 1 day
In a press release, police said 33-year-old Andre Corbett was arrested for multiple traffic and...
Man wanted by US Marshals arrested after car chase with police in Cedar Rapids
FILE - A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads: "With Russia...
Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia
This photo provided by Will Sideri shows a 700-year-old manuscript that was used in the...
Bargain hunter scores 700-year-old medieval times document