Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Ainsworth issues drinking water advisory

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AINSWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - Ainsworth city officials are advising residents to boil their drinking water Friday after workers performed some well repairs.

In a press release, city leaders said as a precaution, residents should either use bottled water or boil their water for one minute and let it cool before drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation.

The advisory is in place until further notice.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Iowa River
Human remains found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric man
Noreen Bush has submitted her resignation as Superintendent to the Cedar Rapids Community...
Noreen Bush resigning as Cedar Rapids schools Superintendent
Nordstrom
Nordstrom takes ‘poison pill’ measure to avoid take over after announcing layoffs in Cedar Rapids
Tory Taylor
Tory Taylor’s family experiences American football for the first time in Iowa City
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver

Latest News

Noreen Bush resigning as Cedar Rapids schools Superintendent
Nordstrom emailed its Cedar Rapids employees pledging to keep the store's distribution center...
Nordstrom takes ‘poison pill’ measure to avoid take over after announcing layoffs in Cedar Rapids
Two nursing homes run by the Good Samaritan Society are shutting down.
Two Iowa nursing homes run by Good Samaritan Society to shut down
Our first KCRG-TV9 Student of the Month for this school year is Charlie Thompson.
Student of the Month: Charlie Thompson