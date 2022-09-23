Ainsworth issues drinking water advisory

AINSWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - Ainsworth city officials are advising residents to boil their drinking water Friday after workers performed some well repairs.

In a press release, city leaders said as a precaution, residents should either use bottled water or boil their water for one minute and let it cool before drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation.

The advisory is in place until further notice.

