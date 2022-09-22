Show You Care
Tory Taylor’s family experiences American football for the first time in Iowa City

By Scott Saville
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Tory Taylor fan club was out in full force on Saturday.

For the first time in the United States, it included Tory’s family.

“To see (him) play in the flesh was sensational, obviously we came a long ways to do this,” said Tory’s father Stuart Taylor. “The Iowans had been sensational with the hospitality.”

Tory was excited to finally play in front of his family.

“They are the ones I play for,” Tory said. “They have come along way and I have come along way.”

Tory’s family does watch his games on the internet at home, but in Melbourne they have to be up pretty early.

“We were up at 3 a.m. Australian time,” Stuart said. “We are there rooting for the Hawks.”

The Taylor family has been blown away by how popular Tory is in Iowa City.

“We had no idea how popular his is,” Stuart said

“I sort of noticed it last week when everyone was coming up to me,” said his 11-year-old brother Ashton. “That is when I realized he is a star.”

The Taylor family is also very proud of what Tory has done off the field in Iowa City raising money for the Count the Kicks program.

Ashton is proud of his brother, but he is actually the best punter in the family.

“I can punt a lot like my brother,” Ashton said. “He’s not that skilled I’m the better one.”

“It’s gonna be really said when they leave,” Tory said. “But that is the way things work and I’m really grateful for them being here.”

Taylor still has time left in Iowa City, but he might have a future in professional American football.

“If he makes the NFL, we’ll keep our fingers crossed,” Stuart said. “We will certainly be regular visitors that’s for sure.”

