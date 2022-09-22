Police arrest teen charged with threat of terrorism at New Hampton school

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged with a threat of terrorism after police received reports of a possible threat of a shooting at New Hampton Community Schools on Wednesday.

In a press release, New Hampton police said they immediately began investigating the situation, maintaining close contact with school administrators.

Police arrested the teenage boy on Thursday morning. He was taken to the North Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Waterloo.

Police say there is no credible evidence of an active threat to students or staff.

