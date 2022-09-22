Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Noreen Bush resigning as Cedar Rapids schools Superintendent

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Noreen Bush has submitted her resignation as Superintendent to the Cedar Rapids Community School District board of directors.

Noreen will continue in her role through the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. Her final day will be effective June 30th, 2023.

In a message sent to families in the Cedar Rapids School District Community, the District stated:

As Superintendent Noreen Bush has turned her focus on her health with a recent medical leave of absence, please see the following announcements.

Noreen Bush will remain superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District during her FMLA and through the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year.·

Noreen Bush has submitted her resignation to the Cedar RapidsCommunity School District board of directors, effective June 30, 2023.

An announcement will be forthcoming on a national search process for a superintendent who will begin July 1, 2023.

”Noreen’s leadership combines intellect and compassion, and we are lucky to have the ‘Iowa Superintendent of the Year’ in our district,” says Board President David Tominsky. “We have all learned from how well she carries herself through school matters, and she has built an amazing team of talented, capable leaders around her. Collectively, we continue our dedicated service and support to the Cedar Rapids community as we move forward.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington Co. families upset after seniors punished for Homecoming prank
Washington Co. families upset after seniors punished for Homecoming prank
Tensions were running high during the high school football game between Iowa City City High...
Aggression at City High, Dowling football game under review
Nordstrom
Nordstrom to layoff 231 people at Cedar Rapids distribution center
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
A man, who was reported missing at Chicago's O'Hare airport after missing his flight to Iowa...
Iowan found safe after having been missing for six days

Latest News

Dubuque schools to hold meeting about consolidating middle schools in district
Dubuque schools to hold meeting about consolidating middle schools in district
Noreen Bush
Noreen Bush to resign as Cedar Rapids School District Superintendent
Officials say the vehicle may have traveled into the areas of Lost Nation and Oxford Junction...
Jo Daviess County asking for public help with Bobcat UTV theft
More inclusive playgrounds are coming to Cedar Rapids, it's part of a growing trend.
More inclusive playgrounds are coming to Cedar Rapids, part of a growing trend