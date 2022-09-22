Noreen Bush resigning as Cedar Rapids schools Superintendent

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Noreen Bush has submitted her resignation as Superintendent to the Cedar Rapids Community School District board of directors.

Noreen will continue in her role through the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. Her final day will be effective June 30th, 2023.

In a message sent to families in the Cedar Rapids School District Community, the District stated:

As Superintendent Noreen Bush has turned her focus on her health with a recent medical leave of absence, please see the following announcements.

Noreen Bush will remain superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District during her FMLA and through the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year.·

Noreen Bush has submitted her resignation to the Cedar RapidsCommunity School District board of directors, effective June 30, 2023.

An announcement will be forthcoming on a national search process for a superintendent who will begin July 1, 2023.

”Noreen’s leadership combines intellect and compassion, and we are lucky to have the ‘Iowa Superintendent of the Year’ in our district,” says Board President David Tominsky. “We have all learned from how well she carries herself through school matters, and she has built an amazing team of talented, capable leaders around her. Collectively, we continue our dedicated service and support to the Cedar Rapids community as we move forward.”

