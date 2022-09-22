A nice way to start off the fall season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a really nice afternoon, which is timed out nicely being that today is the Autumnal Equinox. Look for highs generally into the mid-60s with a light north breeze. Comfortable temperatures will be found again tonight as lows drop well down into the 40s. Tomorrow, another chance of showers exists in the afternoon and evening as a weak system moves overhead. This will probably keep us in the upper 50s to lower 60s for highs. A few light showers can’t be ruled out for Friday Night Lights tomorrow night. Looking ahead to the weekend, plan on generally dry weather with 70s Saturday and upper 60s Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.