Man charged with sexually abusing 13-year-old in Davenport

Isaiah Chad Corder, 18, of Rock Island, faces three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison, and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was arrested Wednesday after police say he sexually abused a 13-year-old multiple times in Davenport.

Isaiah Chad Corder, 18, faces three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison, and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Court via video arraignment Thursday.

In July, the Davenport police department launched a sexual abuse investigation involving Corder, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, he sexually abused at 13-year-old multiple times between May and July.

He also recorded the abuse and sent videos to the child through Snapchat, according to the affidavit.

