Linn County Recovery Community Center focuses on peer recovery for those struggling with addiction

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Recovery Community Center celebrated its opening Wednesday in hopes of helping people struggling with addiction.

The facility focuses on peer connections; it’s a place where people work towards recovery and be with others who know the struggle.

“We made a hope tree on the wall with handprints of all those who survived addiction,” said Courtney Hammond, one of the volunteers.

Hammond said she was a recovering addict herself, and knew several people who lost their lives. That includes the father of her child.

“He was a veteran, and I feel like if he had better connections with other people struggling as he did, he might have been able to overcome his PTSD and the struggles of making it back into civilian life,” she said.

Rod Courtney, the Director of Crush, is one of the people heading up the operation. He said this facility has been in the works for years with his son being the inspiration.

“Chad struggled with substance abuse disorder since his teenage years,” said Courtney.

Courtney said his son Chad passed away in November of 2016 at the age of 38. He said helping others was what his son would have wanted.

“One of the last conversations I had with Chad before he passed, he told me he just wanted to make a difference,” he said.

Courtney wanted this recovery center to lend a hand to those struggling while also ending the stigma.

“It was pain, but it was also a lesson,” said Hammond. “Art is a very important expression to be incorporated into recovery.”

