John's Great Outdoors: State duck calling delights the ears
By John Campbell
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AMANA, Iowa (KCRG) - There was no doubting where you were when you entered the Amana Events Center.

The state duck calling championships, long held in Burlington, took place in the Amana Events Center.

“It’s a musical instrument you can control with you mouth.”

JJ Moses took home the state championship, now he’s off to compete with the best the world championships in Arkansas.

