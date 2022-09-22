Jo Daviess County asking for public help with Bobcat UTV theft

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding the theft of a white Bobcat 3400 side-by-side single cab UTV.

The vehicle was reportedly taken from a lot in East Dubuque in the area of Frontage Rd (Highway 20) and Badger Rd around 11:15 pm Tuesday evening. Investigators say the UTV is believed to have traveled up Badger Rd into Wisconsin on Rt 35 before entering into Dubuque on Highway 151.

The Bobcat reportedly then traveled on Highway 151 and down Highway 61 towards the Maquoketa area.

Officials say the vehicle may have traveled into the areas of Lost Nation and Oxford Junction during the early morning hours of September 21st.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

