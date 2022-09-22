Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

“It’s really traumatizing for those kids” Sen. Smith introduces the ‘No Shame at School Act’

When parents can’t afford school lunch, sometimes children end up paying the price
school lunches
school lunches(DC Bureau)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - According to the USDA in 2019 schools provided a 4.9 billion free and reduced school meals during the pandemic.

The USDA issued waivers to allow schools to continue serving hungry kids for free. Now that class is back in session, an old problem has returned: families that can’t afford school lunch and wind up in debt.

Senator Tina Smith, (D-MN) is introducing the “No Shame at School Act” that would protect students from retaliation.

“Sometimes districts have resorted to putting stickers or buttons on a child so that theoretically they would go home and their parents would see it and it would draw attention to their parents,” said Smith, “But in the meantime, it’s really traumatizing for those kids who are so embarrassed by that.”

The bill would prohibit putting any sort of ID like a sticker or a button on a child that indicates that they have a school lunch debt. It also makes it illegal for schools to sell that debt to debt collecting agencies who could then harass parents for payment.

Senator Smith says she and her colleagues are working with the Senate Agriculture Committee for a more permanent solution. A Republican spokeswoman I talked to says the GOP is amenable to the idea as well. The Biden administration says they are also committed to finding a long term solution.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington Co. families upset after seniors punished for Homecoming prank
Washington Co. families upset after seniors punished for Homecoming prank
Tensions were running high during the high school football game between Iowa City City High...
Aggression at City High, Dowling football game under review
Nordstrom
Nordstrom to layoff 231 people at Cedar Rapids distribution center
A man, who was reported missing at Chicago's O'Hare airport after missing his flight to Iowa...
Iowan found safe after having been missing for six days
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver

Latest News

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a fundraiser for Carolina Pregnancy Center on...
Former Vice President Pence to be in Iowa Sept. 29
i9 Fact Check: Attack ad misleads voters on Rep. Hinson's rationale for Insulin vote
i9 Fact Check: Ad misleads viewers on Rep. Hinson’s rationale for insulin vote
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference on June 23, 2021.
Iowa abortion providers say no basis to enact near ban
Congress moves toward passing Chips Act with support from Michigan senators.
Debates becoming less common, experts say they offer fewer incentives for candidates
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint...
Gov. Reynolds among 22 governors opposing Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan