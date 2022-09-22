Show You Care
Iowa Restaurant Association names 2022 Industry Award winners

The Iowa Restaurant Association has released the winners of its annual state hospitality awards.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Restaurant Association has released the winners of its annual state hospitality awards.

The Iowa Restaurant Association is a non-profit organization that seeks to protect, promote, educate, and advocate for the restaurant and tavern industries in the state of Iowa

“One of the most rewarding parts of being in the hospitality industry is helping our patrons celebrate life’s biggest moments. These awards and gala are one of the rare occasions when Iowa’s hospitality industry pauses for a moment to recognize, appreciate, and celebrate some of our own,” said Jessica Dunker, President and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association. “From the state’s longest operating restaurant, to innovators in sustainable practices, this year’s honorees exemplify perseverance, professionalism in hospitality, creativity in serving their customers, and an unsurpassed commitment to their communities.”

The 2022 winners are:

  • Restaurateurs of the Year- Mike & Cindy Breitbach, Breitbach’s Country Dining, Balltown
  • Chef of the Year– Chef Joe Tripp, Harbinger, Des Moines
  • Hospitality Employee of the Year– Rosa Pinon Reyes, Americana, Des Moines
  • Emerging Leader – Haile Duncan, Mas Margaritas, Cedar Rapids
  • Rural Operator of the Year - Staci Watson, Ada J’s Steakhouse, Ute
  • Purveyor Partner of the Year– John Rasley, E & J Gallo Winery, Des Moines
  • American Dream Award– Blanca Plascencia, El Fogon Mexican Grill, West Des Moines
  • Faces of Diversity Award- Kathy Conway & Teri Link, Knockout Melts & Rock Salad, Dubuque
  • Restaurant Neighbor Philanthropy Award- Bethany DeVries, Della Viti, Ames
  • Industry Champion– Jeremy Thompson, Sazerac, Des Moines
  • Legislator of the Year– Senator Chris Cournoyer, District 49, Le Claire
  • ProStart Educator of Excellence – Andrea Kuhl, Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School
  • Mentor of the Year- Chef George Formaro, Orchestrate Hospitality, Des Moines

The award ceremony will take place at Community Choice Credit Union on November 14th and is open to the public.

For more information click the link here.

