Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Iowa Hall of Fame and Racing Museum announces 2022 inductees

Iowa Hall of Fame & Racing Museum
Iowa Hall of Fame & Racing Museum(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTHO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hall of Fame & Racing Museum has announced a total of 23 people to be inducted into this year’s Hall of Fame class.

The organization is a non-profit corporation whose mission is to honor Iowa’s racing legends and preserve Iowa’s racing history for future generations. Inductees for the 2022 year include:

Pre-1970 Drivers

  • Bill Beckman
  • John Connolly
  • Dale DeFrance
  • Ron Jackson
  • Les Wildin

1970-Present Drivers

  • Gary Crawford
  • John Logue
  • Terry McCarl
  • Joe Merryfield
  • Ken Walton
  • Bill Zwanziger

Car Builder

  • Dean Sylvester

Promoters

  • Robert Lawton
  • Jim Wilson

Motorcycle Class

  • Justin Brayton

Figure 8 Class

  • Orval Kinne
  • Tim Nelson

Drag Racing

  • David Wells

Contribution to Iowa Racing

  • Larry Sommerfelt
  • The Killen Family
    • “Big John” Killen
    • Vern “Buck” Killen
    • Don “Heavy Duty” Killen
    • “Terrific Tom” Killen

The 2022 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held in Webster City on November 12th. It will be open to the public.

For more information visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washington Co. families upset after seniors punished for Homecoming prank
Washington Co. families upset after seniors punished for Homecoming prank
Tensions were running high during the high school football game between Iowa City City High...
Aggression at City High, Dowling football game under review
Nordstrom
Nordstrom facility cutting some of its workforce
Ingredion Strike
Negotiations fail to resume after union accuses Ingredion of show of intimidation, disrespect
Man dies in farming accident in Dubuque County

Latest News

John's Great Outdoors: State duck calling delights the ears
John's Great Outdoors: State duck calling delights the ears
How 10,000 COVID-19 deaths have impacted local medical staff
How 10,000 COVID-19 deaths have impacted local medical staff
How 10,000 COVID-19 deaths have impacted local healthcare
How 10,000 COVID-19 deaths have impacted local medical staff
Students clean graves
Independence students give back to the community during homecoming week