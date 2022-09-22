Iowa Hall of Fame and Racing Museum announces 2022 inductees

OTHO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hall of Fame & Racing Museum has announced a total of 23 people to be inducted into this year’s Hall of Fame class.

The organization is a non-profit corporation whose mission is to honor Iowa’s racing legends and preserve Iowa’s racing history for future generations. Inductees for the 2022 year include:

Pre-1970 Drivers

Bill Beckman

John Connolly

Dale DeFrance

Ron Jackson

Les Wildin

1970-Present Drivers

Gary Crawford

John Logue

Terry McCarl

Joe Merryfield

Ken Walton

Bill Zwanziger

Car Builder

Dean Sylvester

Promoters

Robert Lawton

Jim Wilson

Motorcycle Class

Justin Brayton

Figure 8 Class

Orval Kinne

Tim Nelson

Drag Racing

David Wells

Contribution to Iowa Racing

Larry Sommerfelt

The Killen Family “Big John” Killen Vern “Buck” Killen Don “Heavy Duty” Killen “Terrific Tom” Killen



The 2022 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held in Webster City on November 12th. It will be open to the public.

For more information visit their website here.

